The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
8:41 a.m. Petty theft at Hill Drive and Norlee Street. Referred to an allied agency.
5:52 p.m. Defacing property with paint and other products at Gravenstein Highway North and Soll Court. Resolution not disclosed.
7:24 p.m. Served felony arrest warrant at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
11:57 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance at Palm and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
7:16 p.m. Violation of probation and driving recklessly with a suspended license at Morris Street and Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
10:05 a.m. Possession of a controlled narcotic and paraphernalia, served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant, and violation of probation at North Main Street and Keating Avenue. Adult arrested.
3:52 p.m. Grant theft of property worth more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at Pleasant Hill Road and Bodega Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
4:37 p.m. Burglary, vandalism, damaging property and grand theft of property worth more than $950 at Norlee Street and Hill Drive. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
6:38 p.m. Battery on a person at Laguna Park Way and Flynn Street. Juvenile arrested.
9:44 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Murphy Avenue and Bately Court. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
1.12 p.m. Sodomy of a person under 18, forceable sexual penetration with a foreign object and oral copulation with a person under 16 within the Sebastopol city limits. Pending further investigation.
FRIDAY
12:07 p.m. Rape of a drugged victim within the Sebastopol city limits. Pending further investigation.
10:57 p.m. Served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant and possession of a controlled substance at Litchfield Avenue and Fellers Lane. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
1:09 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 125 other events requiring police action during the week, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards, mis-dial of 911 and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.