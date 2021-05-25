The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
Time not noted. Inflicting bodily injury on a spouse or cohabitant at Morris Street. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
10:15 a.m. Burglary and grand theft of property valued at more than $950 at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. No disposition noted.
FRIDAY
Time not noted. Child cruelty with the possibility of inflicting injury or death, and obstructing a public officer, at Snow and West streets. Adult arrested.
5:48 p.m. Trespassing at a residence and battery against a spouse, ex-spouse or other, at Nelson Way and Bodega Avenue. Unfounded disposition.
SATURDAY
7:20 p.m. Petty theft at South Main and Burnett streets. Pending further investigation.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 119 other events requiring police action during the week, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards, mis-dial of 911 and reckless driving.
