The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
5:53 a.m. Inflicting corporeal injury on a spouse or cohabitant at Morris Street. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
10:15 a.m. Burglary and grand theft of property worth more than $950 at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. No disposition reported.
FRIDAY
10:53 a.m. Child cruelty that could possibly cause injury or death and obstruction of a public officer at Snow and West streets. Adult arrested.
10:46 a.m. Hit and run with property damage at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
5:48 p.m. Entering a residence without consent of the owner and battery of a spouse, ex-spouse or date at Nelson Way and Bodega Avenue. Unfounded complaint.
SATURDAY
7:20 p.m. Petty theft at South Main and Burnett streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
MONDAY
2:02 p.m. Traffic offense with special circumstances, violation of probation and interlock device required at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
7:25 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol and resisting a peace officer and emergency medical technician at Bodega and Washington avenues. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
6:31 p.m. Served a felony arrest warrant at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
6:03 a.m. Vehicle theft, burglary and petty theft at West Street and Marys Lane. Pending further investigation.
FRIDAY
11:55 a.m. Vehicle theft at High Street and Maple Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
6:30 p.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 at Morris and Johnson streets. Pending further investigation.
7:50 p.m. Served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Morris Street. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 258 other events requiring police action during the two weeks, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards, mis-dial of 911 and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.