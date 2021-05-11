The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
8:27 a.m. Vandalism with property damage at Leland and First streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
9:47 a.m. Hit and run with property damage at Bodega and Florence avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
10:03 a.m. Vandalism involving destruction of other's property at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
1:38 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol and violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
10:29 p.m. Served a felony arrest warrant and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at South Main and Willow streets. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
1:35 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation, contempt of court and disobeying a court order at Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
10:43 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Gravenstein Highway South and Southpoint Avenue. Adult arrested.
4:49 p.m. Petty theft and violation of probation at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Referred to District Attorney for review.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 126 other events requiring police action during the week, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards, mis-dial of 911 and reckless driving.
