The Bodega Seafood, Art and Wine Festival is canceled for 2021. An announcement from the festival cited concerns relating to the unknowns of what holding an event will look like this summer. The festival had been planned for Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.
“We're sad to announce we've made the decision to not do the festival again this year. There are simply too many unknowns right now. If we're even able to do it at all, any COVID-related changes, such as limiting crowd size, spreading booths apart, increasing the tasting and eating area tenting to avoid crowding, increasing the dance floor, etc. would decrease or eliminate the ability to make money,” said event co-organizer Janet Ciel in a statement. “Then there's the overall feeling of the public. Many are not ready to be in crowds. There's so much controversy around mask-wearing and we don't want that to be an issue.”
Ciel and co-organizer Michael Ecton thought of the idea for the festival, which was originally held in Bodega Bay inland, in 1995. In 2004, the festival moved to Bodega.
Those looking forward to 2022 can start preparing for the 2022 festival, which is slated for Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, 2022.
“We’re hoping everyone stays careful and healthy, so all of us can start to recover from this terrible virus. Hope to see you in 2022,” Ciel said.
