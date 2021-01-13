The Sonoma Coast Municipal Advisory Council has put out a survey to float whether a residential parking permit (RPP) program could be a solution to parking woes on the Sonoma coast.
Residents along the coast have long had issues with parking, as tourists and non-coastal county residents come out and park along roads to find access to the county’s beloved beaches. A possible parking permit would involve creating zones, rules and costs for residential parking permits that would allow residents the ability to park on neighborhood streets.
“Bringing this program to the community has been a frequent request from some neighborhoods. This is driven 100% by community interest, therefore we appreciate your feedback on the potential program,” reads the introduction to the survey.
If introduced, adoption of the program will require a county ordinance and 67% of the proposed homeowners to vote on the RPP with agreement required by 51% of those voting to establish a program.
Separate from a permit program, the survey also asks coastal residents if they see a need for enforceable parking zones along the coast.
The coastal council’s survey can be completed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.