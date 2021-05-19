On May 19, the county of Sonoma announced that it would be closing some of the county’s larger vaccination sites in the coming weeks. The decision comes at the same time as more than 70% of the county’s population being vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a press release from the county, the decision was made to allow the county and its vaccination partners to focus on vaccinating hard-to-reach populations. The switch involves the county opening more mobile and pop-up clinics.
CalMatters reported this week that only two counties are close to reaching herd immunity — by using mobile and pop-up clinics, Sonoma County is trying to get itself added to that list.
What clinics are closing and when will they be closed?
The consolidation began with the closure of the clinic at the Guerneville school, in partnership with West County Health Centers, on May 18.
At the end of the day on Saturday, May 22, the county-supported clinic will be closing at:
The Sebastopol Community Center, in partnership with West County Health Centers
At the end of the day on Friday, May 28, county-supported clinics will be closing at:
The Huerta Gym in the Town of Windsor, in partnership with Alliance Medical Center
The Cloverdale Train station, in partnership with Alexander Valley Healthcare
The Sonoma Valley Veterans Hall, in partnership with Sonoma Valley Community Health Center
At the end of the day on Saturday, June 5, the county-supported clinic will be closing at:
The SRJC Petaluma campus, in partnership with Petaluma Health Center
At the end of the day on Wednesday, June 30, the county-supported clinic will be tentatively closing at:
Healdsburg High School, in partnership with Alliance Medical Center
What clinics will still be open?
The sites that will remain in operation include:
Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Roseland Library clinic, 779 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The La Luz clinic in Sonoma Valley, 17560 Greger St., Sonoma, Tuesday, Thursday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m.
The Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
“We are truly grateful to all of our health care partners and the legions of vaccinators, logistics workers, security staff, community-based organizations, volunteers, and others who staffed these clinics,” said Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. “With your help, we stood up the largest mass vaccination effort this community has ever seen, protecting hundreds of thousands of our residents from this deadly virus.”
In addition, many pharmacies will continue offering the vaccine. Healthcare providers will continue to vaccinate their patients.
“Due to the success of the local vaccination effort, we will be pivoting to a more strategic, targeted outreach effort,” said Dr. Urmila Shende, Sonoma County’s vaccine chief. “We are, in essence, identifying where those who have not been vaccinated live, work and play, then we are supporting vaccine events that more effectively reach those individuals.”
