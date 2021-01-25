Sebastopol, CA (95472)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 48F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain, possibly heavy at times early. Low around 45F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.