According to a statement from the county of Sonoma, the county has partnered with Safeway to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to county health workers and, eventually, the broader public.
Beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 13, Safeway pharmacists will begin vaccinating some 5,000 in-home supportive services (IHSS) workers in the county. These Phase 1a Tier 2 healthcare workers will be contacted through the county Human Services Department and asked to schedule an appointment for the drive-through clinic located at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. They will be vaccinated using the county’s supply of Moderna vaccine.
“The vaccine is the most important tool we have to end the pandemic and return to normal,” said Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “As we ramp up our distribution efforts, the public will see more of these mass vaccination clinics, which will make the vaccine widely available for all of our population groups.”
Safeway has also been granted state approval to provide vaccinations from 11 of its pharmacies throughout the county. Beginning next week, IHSS workers will be able to receive vaccinations at these locations. As Sonoma County moves through the rollout of vaccinations, Safeway eventually will provide vaccines to members of the public as well. The county is hoping that service will begin by the beginning of February, but it's uncertain at this time.
“Sonoma County is working through our vaccination distribution plan to get this important vaccine into as many arms as possible in a timely manner,” said Barbie Robinson, director of the Department of Health Servicess said in the statement. “Partnerships like this with Safeway are critical to expanding vaccination options for ounty residents.”
Residents can learn where we are in the vaccination distribution plan and which phase they fall under by visiting the vaccine information page at SoCoEmergency.org/vaccine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.