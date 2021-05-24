A webinar to address questions about COVID-19 vaccinations for youth featuring local pediatricians is taking place over Facebook Live on Wednesday, May 26.
Parents and guardians interested in knowing more about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine for their child, how to get their child vaccinated and more are invited to attend a webinar hosted by the county of Sonoma and Sonoma County Office of Education on May 26 at 6 p.m.
The webinar will include a brief presentation on the county’s vaccination efforts, followed by a Q&A by a panel of local pediatricians and county health officials. Families will have a chance to ask questions and learn more about the health, safety and science of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has now been approved as safe for youth ages 12 and over by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health.
The panel will include Dr. Urmila Shende, a pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente and COVID-19 vaccine chief for the County of Sonoma, as well as Dr. Brian Prystowsky, pediatrician at Sutter Hospital and Dr. Leslie Kimura, pediatric endocrinologist.
A question and answer period will follow the presentation, and the pediatricians will be present to address common questions from attendees.
The public is invited to send questions in advance to communications@scoe.org. Questions also may be included in the comments area of the county of Sonoma Facebook page where the forum will be streamed live.
The event will be streamed in English and Spanish, recorded and made available online to anyone who cannot attend live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.