Food for Thought (FFT) is holding a drive-thru food drive in Sebastopol on Monday, Jan. 18. The food drive is being held at the Sebastopol Grange from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The food drive is to help FFT stock up on food items for the winter, and the nonprofit is asking folks to considering ordering or shopping for food to donate, including tuna, crackers and olive oil.
Food items can be dropped off to the Food for Thought team on Jan. 18 to the Sebastopol Grange parking lot, located at 6000 Sebastopol Avenue. Donations will be made from people’s vehicles.
Food for Thoughts is a nonprofit that provides foods to more than 2,000 Sonoma County residents living with a range of serious illnesses.
