Food For Thought (FFT) will host an upcoming food drive in Sebastopol Monday, April 12 and is seeking crackers, olive oil and peanut butter, per a March 31 press release.
The nonprofit food bank will accept food donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot beside the Sebastopol Community Church and “Donations will be made from the safety of people’s own vehicles!” the notice said.
FFT’s plant sale is also coming up on April 24 and April 25 in its parking lot at 6550 Railroad Avenue in Forestville, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that weekend, FFT’s press release sent March 19 said.
The funds from the squash, lettuces, basil, tomatoes, eggplants, sunflowers, cosmos and other produce and flowers on sale will go towards FFT’s efforts to provide meals to thousands of Sonoma County residents with various major illnesses, according to the earlier press release.
The food bank boosted its efforts to meet growing food needs in 2020 as Sonoma County residents experienced quarantines and job losses in the pandemic, Executive Director Ron Karp told Sonoma West Times & News last November.
FFT serves individuals living with illnesses ranging from HIV to COVID-19 and the number of overall clients has increased during the pandemic. — its website in November 2020 said the nonprofit provided for over 2,000 clients and now over 4,000, as of the March 31 press release.
