The League of Women Voters of Sonoma County is holding a live educational forum on Feb. 3 about the two March ballot measures impacting west county.
The forum, which will cover Measure A, a parcel tax for the West Sonoma County Unified High School District and Measure B, the transient occupancy tax aimed at supporting local fire agencies and west county schools, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Measure A asks voters in the West Sonoma County Union High School District to OK a $48 parcel tax for three years, which is expected to annually raise $1.15 million for the district.
Measure B asks voters to add an additional 4% to the transient occupancy tax in west county for hotels and short-term rentals to “support sustainable paramedic emergency medical and rescue services by local fire agencies, and to support west county schools and education.” If passed, the tax is anticipated to bring in approximately $2.7 million annually and will be in place until amended or repealed.
Those who want to submit questions for the event can do so by emailing lwvsonomacounty@gmail.com.
The forum, billed as a “pro and con educational event” will be livestreamed on YouTube here.
