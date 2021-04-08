Roughly 50 members of the West Sonoma County Union High School District community assembled in front of the district office in Sebastopol Thursday afternoon, April 8 at 3 p.m. for a “United Rally to Revote” demonstration, urging for the district board of trustees to revote against consolidating Analy and El Molino high schools.
A small group of participants marched with signs from an Analy parking lot to the district office where most of the parents, alumni, students and younger school-aged kids gathered. Altogether, they marched from the district office on Johnson Street past the nearby Laguna High School and poured onto the sidewalk headed toward downtown on North Main Street.
The demonstrators flowed through the shopping corridor and chanted “Reconsider, revote!” eventually reaching the intersection of North Main Street and Bodega Avenue, where passing drivers honked in recognition.
The dozens of participants split up, some remaining in front of the Westamerica Bank while others continued to the Sebastopol Plaza. Numerous cyclists from the El Molino Mountain Bike Team flew by, some weaving around and through the plaza back out onto the street.
From there, the demonstration rolled back toward North Main Street and fanned out on its sidewalk, a string of participants later stationing themselves on the sidewalk closest to Community First Credit Union.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for the full article.
