The Sonoma County Library began the process of slowly reopening for in-person patronage last week. Patrons are encouraged to make a reservation through the library’s online form for one of the library’s hourlong “express service” sessions. Eleven regional libraries will be opening their doors twice a day for one hour each. With the exception will be the Central Library in Santa Rosa, which will be open seven days a week, the rest of the county’s libraries will be open Monday through Saturday.
“Express services will allow those who have limited access to our online library, or who miss their in-person library experience, to join us in reopening gradually and safely,” said Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond in a statement.
During express services, library visitors will be able to browse and check out books, CDs, DVDs and more; use computers; and make use of the library’s WiFi access.
Keeping COVID-safe
Those who make an appointment to visit the library are required to wear a properly fitting face covering, follow social distancing guidelines and pay attention to library signage. Additionally, patrons are encouraged to use hand sanitizer when they enter the library.
Per a library press release, food or drink inside the library are not permitted and people are being asked to stay home if they’re sick or have symptoms associated with COVID-19.
In addition to the guidelines above, the library is working to protect the safety of patrons and staff by:
● Limiting occupancy inside the library
● Promoting touchless service, like self-checkout and “Click & Collect” curbside pickup
● Disinfecting high-touch surfaces regularly
● Installing plexiglass at service desks
● Placing social distancing markers and signs throughout the library
● Providing hand sanitation stations throughout the library
● Letting returned items sit before being circulated
“It has been wonderful welcoming our patrons back into the library,” said Cloverdale librarian Donna Romeo. “Once again, I have the opportunity to spend some time with our patrons, helping them find resources, showing them where we have moved things, helping them with technology, but most importantly, being able to slow down and get to know their interests and how they are doing. I have truly missed our patrons and love visiting with them.”
Sonoma County Library will continue to offer extensive services online and by telephone. For more information about express services, visit sonomalibrary.org.
To make a reservation to visit your local library, click here.
[SIDEBAR] What libraries are open for express services?
Sixty-minute blocks of time are available for reservation at 11 regional libraries in Sonoma County. The libraries open right now include Central Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Northwest Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rincon Valley, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Sonoma Valley and Windsor.
Express times at each respective library are held from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and from 11 a.m. to noon and 3-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
For those looking for their book fix, but who are hesitant to go inside of the library, library locations are still offering curbside service.
