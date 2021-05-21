A motorcyclist died Friday morning, May 21, after a crash involving two SUVs on Occidental Road, west of High School Road, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
The other drivers and their passengers came away without injuries, according to the CHP. The motorcyclist’s name will not be made public until the family is notified.
Santa Rosa CHP officers responded at about 8:20 a.m. to the collision in unincorporated Sebastopol. It was reported that a motorcyclist driving a Yamaha R6 was “unresponsive.”
After arriving at the scene, medics pronounced the motorcyclist dead, the press release said.
According to the CHP’s preliminary investigation, the motorcyclist was heading eastbound on Occidental Road and crossed double yellow lines to pass a slower vehicle.
“As the motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane, the Yamaha collided head-on with a Chevrolet SUV. In an effort to avoid a collision with the Yamaha, the Chevrolet swerved to the left. A Mercedes SUV traveling in the eastbound lane subsequently collided into the right side of the Chevrolet,” the press release said.
Uninjured were Michelle Fountain, the Chevrolet’s driver with two juvenile passengers, and Chanra Gill, named as the Mercedes’ driver carrying one passenger.
The Santa Rosa CHP requested that those who may have seen the crash or know what happened beforehand contact CHP at 707-588-1400.
The motorcyclist’s death is the second reported this week in unincorporated Sebastopol near High School Road by CHP.
Santa Rosa CHP Officer David deRutte confirmed on May 21 that one of the two bicyclists struck by a drunk driver on May 12 has died since the crash on High School Road, south of Gaye Road.
A Sebastopol driver headed north on High School Road lost control and hit the two unrelated bicyclists traveling in the right shoulder, a 12-year-old boy and then 53-year-old Mark Osborne, who later died, the officer said.
