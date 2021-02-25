On Feb. 24, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to a call about a vehicle over an embankment on State Route 1 south of Fort Ross Road.
According to a press release from Santa Rosa CHP, the vehicle was located approximately 100 feet down the embankment and was difficult to see from the roadway.
“First responders hiked down the embankment to the vehicle and located a solo male occupant who was subsequently pronounced deceased. The vehicle, a Volkswagen Golf, was cold to the touch and it is unknown at this time when the crash occurred,” the CHP announcement states. “Preliminary investigation indicates the Volkswagen was traveling southbound on SR-1. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the right/west. The Volkswagen traveled down an embankment and rolled onto its roof.”
The name of the deceased was withheld pending family notification.
Those who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it are asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.