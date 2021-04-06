As a part of the city’s efforts to increase its stock of affordable housing, the Sebastopol Planning Commission will be hosting a series of presentations on innovative housing models this spring. The presentations will happen during regularly scheduled planning commission meetings, and the commission encourages the public to attend. Here’s the schedule:
EAH Housing – April 13
EAH is a non-profit affordable housing developer based in Marin County, which has been developing and managing affordable housing for 50 years. Their vision is “creating inclusive neighborhoods with thriving socioeconomic and cultural diversity for generations to come, through well-designed affordable housing and a commitment to stewardship and residents’ quality of life through services.” Marianne Lim and Scott Johnson, Director of Business Development (www.eahhousing.org) will present.
Burbank Housing – April 27
Burbank Housing is a non-profit affordable housing developer based in Sonoma County, with two housing communities in the City of Sebastopol (Gravenstein North Apartments and Bodega Hills Apartments). Rich Wallach, Co-Director of Housing Development for Burbank, will discuss working with religious organizations to develop housing opportunities.
MidPen Housing – May 11
MidPen was the developer for the teacher housing project in San Francisco’s Sunset District https://www.sfexaminer.com/the-city/more-teacher-housing-projects-in-the-works/ Ali Gaylord, Director of Housing Development – North Bay, will present.
Eden Housing – May 25
Eden Housing is an affordable housing developer and operator based in Hayward, California. They have partnered with cities throughout the Bay Area, including communities in Healdsburg, Petaluma, and Marin. Andrea Osgood, VP of Real Estate Development and Nick Randall, a Sebastopol resident, will present.
Links to meetings will be available the Thursday prior to the meeting at https://ci.sebastopol.ca.us/Meeting-Event.aspx
Townsy Sebastopol is a recently-launched community web app, offering local news, online shopping at local stores, a local event guide, local volunteer and job boards and more. Find it at https://townsyapp.com.
Sonoma West Publishers is partnering with Townsy to make our news more accessible to the Sebastopol community.
