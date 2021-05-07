The National Weather Service (NWS) Bay Area issued a Red Flag Warning for North Bay and East Bay hills, extending from Friday, May 7 at 11 p.m. to Monday, May 10 at 6 a.m.
According to the NWS, “The initial burst of dry offshore winds will reach the Napa County hills around 11 p.m. Friday night and then spread across the East Bay overnight into early Saturday. These winds will usher in much drier air along with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph above 2,000 feet. On Saturday, breezy north winds will continue as temperatures warm well into the 80s with humidity values lowering into the teens and single digits. This pattern will help to rapidly dry out the fine fuels through the weekend.”
Some humidity recovery will occur on Saturday night, but warm, dry weather will continue on Sunday.
Image shows officially where the Red Flag is in effect from 11 pm Friday through 6 am Monday (red color on map). #RedFlagWarninghttps://t.co/N8DS9N2c6Xhttps://t.co/HPZw8oiUgp pic.twitter.com/XyAHtB0BZL— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 7, 2021
“Winds and warm temperatures that will allow for rapid fire spread on any new ignitions, especially in the grass and dry brush,” states a May 7 weather prediction update from the NWS.
Northerly winds in the 15 to 30 mph range will hit the area, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Areas above 2,500 feet may see gusts of 60 mph.
Humidity is expected to lower to 20-30% by Saturday morning, dropping to 10-20% on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.