The Sebastopol Budget Subcommittee will convene at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30 to go over community benefit grant requests to present to the Sebastopol City Council with recommendations, according to the city’s community newsletter for the week of March 19 to March 25.
The meeting to review the Community Service Agency requests is scheduled to run until 11:30 over Zoom and includes a public comment session, the agenda said. The Zoom link information and a list of the organizations seeking grants is available at the agenda here: https://www.ci.sebastopol.ca.us/getattachment/d0c3f2c5-32e9-408c-af58-706dec988fc6/CBG-Agenda-3-30-21.pdf.aspx?lang=en-US&ext=.pdf
Per the agenda, seven organizations requested community grants of different sizes for the 2021-22 year, altogether totaling to $115,542 in requests. Individual asks range from as low as $2,000 for the Sebastopol Farmers Market to as high as $15,000 for the Mr. Music Foundation, the agenda said.
Other organizations include the Chamber of Commerce with a request for the Apple Blossom Festival & Parade and another request for the Visitor Center, as well as the Western Sonoma County Historical Society, Ceres Community Project and Analy High School.
