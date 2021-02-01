The agenda for the Sebastopol City Council’s regular 6 p.m. meeting on Feb. 2 via Zoom and Livestream presents a medley of topics from an art proposal to board and committee appointment considerations for voting at the February 2021 City Selection Committee and Sonoma County Mayors’ and Councilmembers’ Association Meeting.
The Feb. 2 agenda and the Zoom link and codes for the meeting can be accessed here: https://ci.sebastopol.ca.us/SebastopolSite/media/Documents/city_clerk/February-2-2021-FINAL-City-Council-Meeting-Agenda.pdf?ext=.pdf
The meeting will begin with proclamations declaring the week of Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2021 as National Gun Violence Survivor week and February as Black History Month.
The consent calendar coming soon after includes approval for extending the Emergency Proclamation of Local Emergency for COVID-19 from the Director of Emergency Services, greenlighting consulting firm Schaaf & Wheeler to assess how to provide the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center with flood protection and approval of the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget Sub-Committee Meeting Schedule.
The city council will discuss and consider approval of a revised art proposal from artist Ned Kahn and modification Kahn’s contract “to reflect the revised location, concept and timeline,” the agenda said.
Next on the agenda is an evaluation of the Planning Commission’s makeup, followed by direction to Mayor Una Glass or a designated representative to vote on board and committee vacancies during the February 2021 meeting of the City Selection Committee and Sonoma County Mayors’ and Councilmembers’ Association.
The Feb. 2 agenda then lists received letters of interest for city selection committee appointments. According to this list, Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett seeks to renew her expiring term with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District while Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli and Rohnert Park Mayor Gerard Giudice sent letters vying for a two-year term the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District committee.
The agenda specifies that the Board of Supervisors appoints this position.
Though only Cotati Vice Mayor Mark Landman sent a letter of interest regarding the Local Agency Formation Commission, four people sent letters seeking to fill one vacancy on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, including Sebastopol City councilmember Neysa Hinton, according to the agenda.
Similarly, the agenda states the Board of Supervisors appoints one of three candidates propelled by the City Selection Committee.
The agenda lists that there weren’t any letters received for a potential position with the Remote Access Network Board or one Sonoma County Oversight Board Committee position.
As for appointments to boards of directors, Hinton also threw her hat in the ring for one of three available spots on the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation & Open Space District Citizens Advisory Committee, alongside three others, the agenda said.
According to the agenda, Hinton’s earlier term on the committee expires February, 2021.
The list showed Rohnert Park City councilmember Susan Adams, Healdsburg City councilmember Ariel Kelley competing for the member position on the Association of Bay Area Governments Executive Board against Petaluma City councilmember Dennis Pocekay, though the agenda lists he would also go for the alternate position.
The council may also consider single letters of interest to delegations on the agenda — a letter of interest from Santa Rosa City Councilmember John Sawyer in an alternate position with the North Bay Division of the League of California Cities, one from Cloverdale City councilmember Melanie Bagby for a seat on the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) Commission and one letter for a SMART/non-Sonoma County Transportation Authority position from Windsor Town councilmember Debora Fudge.
After appointment considerations, the agenda scheduled reports from the city manager-attorney and city clerk and council members reviewing committee and subcommittee activities for potential further directions, followed by an item for received council communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.