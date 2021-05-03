The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office sent its helicopter Henry-1 into the air to assist patrol deputies in chasing a motorcyclist from west Santa Rosa through west county that concluded in an arrest in Graton Saturday night, May 1, according to a 10:33 p.m. post on the Sonoma Sheriff Facebook page that night.
The sheriff’s Facebook statement said the suspect was taken into custody on the 8000 block of Jeanette Avenue in Graton on charges of “outstanding warrants, violation of probation, possession of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia, as well as evading arrest,” and others after a chase “including driving on the Joe Rodota Trail in the Sebastopol area.”
The Sheriff’s Office’s post said that having Henry-1 track a suspect creates a safer situation for the public where deputies and suspects can drive at slower speeds because deputies would not need to follow so closely.
A video showing an aerial view of some of the pursuit is available at the Sonoma Sheriff Facebook page here.
The office’s public information officer was not available as of Monday afternoon, May 3 for further information.
