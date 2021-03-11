On Feb. 12 at approximately 4 p.m., Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to a house in Camp Meeker for a reported suicide. Detectives are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
When deputies arrived at the Market Street home, they found a dead man who suffered at least one gunshot wound inside the home, as well as a gun. The victim, 30-year-old Camp Meeker resident James Bauer, was examined at the scene.
“As part of standard procedure, a coroner detective responded to the scene. After an initial examination, the coroner detective believed the death was suspicious. Violent Crimes detectives responded and started their investigation. The investigation revealed Bauer’s death was a homicide and the investigation is ongoing,” said the SCSO in a March 11 press release.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives are still searching for suspects and no arrests have been made. Those who may have information about the case are asked to call 707-565-2185 and ask for Detective Nick Berg.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. This reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in Bauer’s homicide.
