Most Sonoma County government offices will reopen for limited walk-up service starting on Monday, April 19.
While several county offices have remained open during the pandemic, the expanded reopening is due to the rapid decrease of COVID-19 cases and the county move to the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
In the second, least restrictive orange tier, workers may begin to return to offices, although remote work is still encouraged.
“We are excited to welcome the public back to our offices, now that it is safer for in-person work,” said Sheryl Bratton, Sonoma County administrator. “During the pandemic, our employees never stopped working for our residents. Many have just done our jobs remotely while others were working on-site filling essential functions. We look forward to seeing people again — mask to mask.”
Safety protocols will be required when visiting government offices. Face coverings will be mandatory, and social distancing will be followed.
Offices will initially reopen with limited hours, and each department will maintain its own schedule.
Some department hours include:
- Agricultural Weights & Measures
- Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Auditor-Controller - Treasurer - Tax Collector
- Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Clerk-Recorder-Assessor
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m.
- Community Development Commission
- Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- County Counsel
- Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- County Administrator
- Monday to Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.)
- Thursday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Department of Child Support Services
- Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
- Economic Development Board
- Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.)
- Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Human Services Department - Admin
- Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.)
- Office of Equity
- Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Permit Sonoma
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m.
- Regional Parks
- Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Registrar of Voters
- Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Transportation and Public Works – Administration, Engineering and Integrated Waste
- Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
- Transportation and Public Works – Airport
- Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Transportation and Public Works – Transit
- Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Water Agency
- Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
