Betai Koffi, who committed multiple crimes in Bodega Bay while under the influence of LSD on July 4, 2019, was sentenced on Feb. 11.
Koffi, 33, of Southern California, was sentenced to serve three years on felony probation and spend 12 months in county jail after pleading no contest to multiple felony counts of assault for a string of crimes committed while on vacation in Bodega Bay, the Sonoma County District Attorney announced on Feb. 11.
Koffi and a group of friends rented a home in Bodega Bay for Fourth of July in 2019. After ingesting two doses of LSD, Koffi left the home and wandered to a residential community.
“There, he was confronted by a security guard who had responded to multiple complaints made by other residents about Koffi. According to a law enforcement investigation, Koffi appeared agitated and attacked the security guard with a lawn lamp. After striking the security guard with the lamp, Koffi stole the guard's nearby pickup truck and sped away,” according to the District Attorney’s office press release. “While driving down the road, Koffi encountered two couples walking across the street to watch the sunset. Koffi aimed his vehicle directly at the first couple, striking the woman. Koffi then aimed the truck at the second couple.
“Fortunately, they narrowly escaped injury by jumping out of the way of the vehicle's path. Koffi continued down the road, exited his vehicle, and was confronted by a Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputy. The deputy directed Koffi to walk away from the vehicle, but Koffi accelerated directly at the deputy. The deputy fired multiple rounds from his firearm at Koffi, as the vehicle collided head-on with an assisting CHP officer's SUV,” the press release continues.
Koffi was air-evacuated to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after being hit with several rounds, including ones to the face and head.
Koffi was sentenced by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg.
“During the sentencing hearing, Judge Honigsberg noted how ‘tragic’ the case was for everyone involved. Koffi attended the hearing in a wheelchair and remains physically disabled as a result of his injuries,” according to the District Attorney’s office. “When interviewed by the probation department prior to the hearing, Koffi explained that he felt ‘terrible’ for the entire range of his actions, including putting the deputy in the position where deadly force was necessary. The judge found Koffi to be ‘very sincere’ and ‘extremely remorseful’ for what happened."
