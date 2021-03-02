It's election day for a pair of west county ballot measures. We'll be updating vote totals as they come in.
Last updated: March 2 at 8:04 p.m.
|Measure A - West Sonoma County Union High School District Parcel Tax - 0% of precincts reporting
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|6,145
|54.5%
|No
|5,131
|45.5%
|* Needs 2/3 vote, or 66% to pass
|Measure B - County of Sonoma Proposed Transient Occupancy Tax - 0% of precincts reporting
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|7,010
|59.56%
|No
|4,759
|40.44%
|* Needs 2/3 vote, or 66% to pass
