On May 12 at around 6:01 p.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to a report of a major injury crash on High School Road, south of Gaye Road.
“Two bicyclists, a 12-year-old boy, and an approximate 50-year-old man, were riding along the right shoulder of High School Road. The two bicyclists were unrelated and did not know each other. Ulises Valdez of Sebastopol was driving a Ram Rebel pickup northbound on High School Road approaching both bicyclists. Valdez was driving at a high speed and lost control on a left curve in the roadway,” states a CHP press release.
Valdez drove onto the shoulder and collided with the 12-year-old bicyclist, continuing back into traffic and then back onto the right shoulder, striking the other bicyclist. The truck then went off of the roadway and collided with a tree, according to the CHP.
Valdez and both bicyclists were transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries. Valdez was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest for felony DUI. If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it, please call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.
