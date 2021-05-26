Two boys from the Sebastopol area last seen on Hurlbut Avenue have been missing since about 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 26, according to a Nixle alert logged by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
The alert came at 9:41 a.m. describing 9-year-old Joshua Lee as Hispanic, “with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a grey jacket with orange lining and black sweatpants,” and 8-year-old Seth Carr as Black, “with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a navy blue jacket.”
The Nixle alert said they were seen most recently on the 1500 block of Hurlbut Avenue, Sebastopol. The alert requested people call dispatch at 707-565-2121 if they sight the children.
Update: 10:45 a.m.:
The Sebastopol Police Department (SPD) has been informed by the Sheriff’s Office of the missing children and will keep eyes open when on patrol and alert the office if the boys are found in city limits, according to the SPD dispatch records supervisor.
The Sheriff’s Office leads the case because the incident comes from an unincorporated area, according to SPD.
This is an ongoing story, please check back for updates as they become available.
