Dominique Durflinger

This photo was included in the Nixle alert that said the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office requests public help to find “missing runaway child” 12 year-old Dominique Durflinger from Sebastopol Wednesday afternoon, March 31, 2021.

The missing 12-year-old girl from Sebastopol reported to have run away has been found, according to a Nixle alert update as of 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

The advisory read’s “**Cancel** Missing Runaway Child Sebastopol Area,” as an earlier Nixle alert at 3:35 p.m. said the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office was requesting the public help find a missing 12-year-old girl who ran away, “last seen at her residence on Watertrough Road in Sebastopol.”

