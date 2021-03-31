The missing 12-year-old girl from Sebastopol reported to have run away has been found, according to a Nixle alert update as of 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
The advisory read’s “**Cancel** Missing Runaway Child Sebastopol Area,” as an earlier Nixle alert at 3:35 p.m. said the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office was requesting the public help find a missing 12-year-old girl who ran away, “last seen at her residence on Watertrough Road in Sebastopol.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.