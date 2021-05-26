The two young boys from the Sebastopol area reported missing as of Wednesday morning, March 26 have been “found safe,” according to a 12:14 p.m. Nixle alert entered by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
9-year-old Joshua Lee and 8-year-old Seth Carr had been missing since about 8 a.m. Wednesday, last seen on Hurlbut Avenue, a previous Nixle alert logged by the sheriff’s office said.
While the update did not say who found the children, the sheriff’s office was leading the case because the incident came from the unincorporated Sebastopol area, according to the Sebastopol Police Department (SPD) dispatch records supervisor.
She said SPD had been informed by the Sheriff’s Office of the missing children and would keep eyes open when on patrol and alert the office if the boys are found in city limits.
The original Nixle alert called for anyone who had seen the children to call a provided dispatch number.
