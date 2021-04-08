Roughly 50 members of the West Sonoma County Union High School District community assembled in front of the district office in Sebastopol on April 8 at 3 p.m. for a “United Rally to Revote” demonstration, urging for the board of trustees to revote against consolidating Analy and El Molino high schools.
A small group of participants first met in an Analy parking lot before marching to the district office where most of the parents, alumni, students and younger school-age gathered. The crowd was mostly from the El Molino community, according to Tasha Mattison, one of the recall effort committee leaders trying to unseat the three trustees who voted to proceed with a plan to consolidate.
Altogether, the dozens of participants marched from the district office on Johnson Street past the nearby Laguna High School and poured onto the sidewalk headed towards downtown on North Main Street. Signs bore messages like “Revote now,” “Recall now,” “Wrong time, wrong plan,” and “Save El Molino,” while a younger child carried a sign that said “El Molino Class of 2028.”
The demonstrators flowed through the shopping corridor and chanted “Reconsider, revote!” eventually reaching the intersection of North Main Street and Bodega Avenue, where passing drivers honked in recognition.
The protesters split up, some remaining in front of the Westamerica Bank while others continued to the Sebastopol Plaza. Numerous cyclists from the El Molino Mountain Bike Team flew by, some weaving around and through the plaza back out onto the street.
Also in attendance was Jeanne Broome, the board’s El Molino student representative and a senior, who said many students she’s talked to will leave the district. Broome said students ask her a lot of questions because many are busy and exhausted from Zoom, “so I completely understand if they don’t want to come on a three-hour Zoom to speak for two minutes.”
Broome said she will return to El Molino this Monday for the end of her senior year and an emotional and reflective time for staff and students.
“I’m really grateful to be able to go back because I think if nothing else, it might provide a little bit of closure if we don’t end up getting the revote that we want,” she said.
She continued, “But also I think it will provide a space for students to communicate in a way that they haven’t on these issues and maybe even come up with some new ideas on consolidation if it happens and how to prevent it, if that’s what they want to do. I think it’ll be a productive time.”
From the plaza, the demonstration rolled back towards North Main Street and fanned out on its sidewalk, a string of participants later stationing themselves on the sidewalk closest to Community First Credit Union.
El Molino and west county community speak out
Naomi Huffstutter of Guerneville, a parent of twin eighth-graders, said far west county residents of the El Molino area contribute most of the district’s tax revenue but now face longer commutes to the Sebastopol school.
Though they are not final numbers, Sonoma West Times & News received WSCUHSD’s estimated revenue by boundary for the 2020-21 fiscal year from Dawn Calahan,
manager of the property tax accounting division of the county’s Auditor-Controller Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office.
The document, dated Nov. 24, 2020, estimates that the El Molino boundary area contributes 64.69% of the district’s Measure B parcel tax, while the Analy boundary area is estimated to provide 31.07% of the revenue.
“It’s not that we don’t love Sebastopol, but it’s very confusing that if we really do need to push these children together in one school, why perhaps Sebastopol students couldn’t come our way, especially we serve all the way to Fort Ross and Jenner, far far west,” Huffstutter said.
A parent said managing life in the pandemic and their children’s education has been excruciating “because we’re also working from home, we’re also caring for our kids,” and the kids’ mental health is at some risk. “A lot of these kids are socially stuck in last March in 2020 and they’re really struggling to feel like they’re supported,” she said.
While she said her daughter could get from Forestville to Analy alright, she said she worried about families living further west, “This is a very very large community and there’s a lot of pride and I think it’s vital that the school board hear it and really really stand for the entire group they represent.”
Ninth-grader Bree Tyler said she had yet to attend El Molino in person and greatly preferred a small school environment. Tyler said her mom is now trying to enroll her at Santa Rosa High School for the fall with no luck so far.
She said she’d eventually accept the move to Analy because her friends would be there, too, but said that the consolidation decision upset her.
“Eventually I’ll just get over the fact that my school didn’t matter to the board at all, I’ll get over the fact they just chucked my school aside and put me in this bigger school,” Tyler said, “But until then, I’m probably not going down without a fight.”
A number of attendees said the district could use incoming pandemic-related state and federal funding to maintain separate campuses in at least the immediate term.
However, according to Chief Business Official Jeff Ogston in an email early Thursday morning, funds from the state AB86 grants, the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act are restricted and intended to address learning loss over the past year and COVID-19-related impacts on procedures, like testing and cleaning.
Ogston delivered a presentation on the incoming state and federal funding and their allowable uses at the March 30 board meeting.
The AB86 grants are to create a learning recovery program that provides additional instruction, social and emotional supports and offers meals for largely at-risk and prioritized student groups, like students eligible for free and reduced-cost meals, homeless students, foster youth, English Learners and more, he said.
Per his presentation, AB86 funds can also be used for providing more instructional learning time beyond what’s required, like summer school and after-school programs, addressing learning gaps with tutoring, addressing learning barriers by offering trauma-related programs, meal access, health services and counseling, and staff training.
Other allowable uses include staff training, supporting credit-deficient students, academic services like benchmark assessments and getting students access to high-speed internet and technology through “community learning hubs,” according to Ogston.
Meanwhile, Ogston presented federal funding that allows uses like coordinating COVID-19 responses, training staff on sanitation and serving the particular needs of homeless students, English learners, foster youth, students with disabilities, students with low income and racial and ethnic minority youth.
Other uses allow for buying sanitation supplies, technology for students, facility maintenance and upgrades for air quality and ventilation and more, in addition to activities allowed by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act and the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006.
Ogston said that the state’s allowable uses are stated very specifically and require the board to adopt a spending plan. “Admittedly, while the federal money has more allowable uses and could be considered more flexible, the idea and intent behind the money remains the same, and because of the longer spending deadlines, provides the district the opportunity to create a student support plan that could last multiple years instead of just one,” he said.
In an April 7 interview, Superintendent Toni Beal said the allowable uses for addressing COVID-19-related expenses and learning loss do not cover maintaining El Molino at the Forestville campus.
$2.7 million federal COVID funds + $1.1 million state state funds for reopening and expanding learning opportunities + increased Title One funds for foreseeable future + rosy 2021-22 state education budget = three award winning, autonomous high schools for at least two years. This windfall of state and federal dollars provides the bridge funding we need to properly plan and provide our youth the 21st century education they deserve. Dear WSCUHSD board of trustees, please reconsider and revote.
We wanted to share the issues behind the rushed consolidation: West County high school closure from an equity perspective: Why rush?
By Debbie Ramirez
We often hear that combining our two West County high schools is inevitable because of declining enrollment. The West Sonoma County High School District can afford to delay consolidation of our high schools by a year in order to make sure something this complicated and important is done well. As it turns out, the slashed budgets that California schools were anticipating due to the pandemic did not materialize as expected. In fact, schools are being funded higher than they have been for many years.
While the current WSCUHSD funding model provides revenue to schools based on average daily attendance, Basic Aid schools are funded based on property taxes. This allows schools in rural areas with a large tax base, such as the El Molino attendance area (green in map below), to support relatively fewer students with a higher level of per-student funding. The El Molino attendance area tax base brings in the lion’s share - more than double, $1.2M per year - of the revenue raised through the Measure B parcel tax passed last year.
The Measure B parcel taxes passed in 2020 raise significantly more revenue from the El Molino attendance area than from the Analy attendance area. This table (see images below) provided by the Sonoma County Auditor‐ Controller‐Treasurer‐Tax Collector represents the 2020‐21 actual levy at $79 per qualified parcel.
Six budget options were presented to the school board at their March 10th meeting. Only one of the options called for immediate closure of El Molino High School; the other five options included some form of reduction to the 7 period day class schedule. It is worth taking the time to examine whether this is the best and most equitable use of district funds in the long run. According to district reporting, only 48% of Analy students take 7 periods and 20% of Analy students take Office Aid or TA ‘classes’ without instructional content to fill their schedules.
The timeline to consolidate in August 2021 is clearly rushed and there is little time to engage those most affected by a merger.
El Molino provides a high quality education for some of the most underserved residents in Sonoma County, and many families hardest hit by the pandemic.
Speeding through the steps to create an inclusive and functional consolidated school cannot provide a high quality end result.
Without bankruptcy looming in June 2022 any longer, the district ought to take the time to follow California’s Closing a School Best Practices Guide. This calls for deep involvement of stakeholders in a decision that will impact students, families, and residents for generations to come.
The community has been in uproar since the vote to close El Molino. Another meeting was quickly planned for March 16 to discuss ‘rebranding’ the remaining district schools. In response to the district’s commitment to new colors, mascot and school name for the unified high school, a protest petition against these changes has begun circulating.
Meanwhile, the Lions are organizing.
More than $40,000 has been raised to fund their efforts. A drive-through BBQ fundraiser is planned for April 10. More information can be found at
https://www.saveelmo.co
