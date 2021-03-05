On Friday, the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters added around 3,000 more votes to its reporting tally for the two west county ballot measures that were voted on earlier this week. See the updated numbers below.
Last updated: March 5 at 2:36 p.m.
|Measure A - West Sonoma County Union High School District Parcel Tax - 100% of precincts reporting
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|9,276
|58.19%
|No
|6,665
|41.81%
|* Needs 2/3 vote, or 66% to pass
|Measure B - County of Sonoma Proposed Transient Occupancy Tax - 100% of precincts reporting
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|10,336
|62.37%
|No
|6,237
|37.63%
|* Needs 2/3 vote, or 66% to pass
(1) comment
I felt that trying to save El Molino HS was similar to trying to save Palm Drive Hospital. There is not enough money to sustain these sentimental things. We must be practical. Two small high schools should consolidate.
