West County Health Centers (WCHC) will be starting up two COVID-19 vaccination clinics with online links to schedule an appointment as soon as Feb. 1, per the nonprofit’s website.
Eligible Sonoma County residents can get vaccinated at Guerneville Elementary School and Analy High School in Sebastopol starting next week, according to a Jan. 29 WCHC press release.
WCHC Associate Director of Development Jennifer Neeley provided information that those who qualify can either schedule an appointment with their medical provider or use the WCHC vaccine appointment scheduler at this link: https://www.wchealth.org/news/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-appointment-schedule/
The nonprofit is using the state’s vaccine registration and appointment tool, PrepMod, to arrange sessions for WCHC patients ages 75 and older.
The WCHC COVID-19 vaccine webpage lists patients of WCHC and other primary care medical providers in west county as well as people living or working in west county as eligible for doses at the two community vaccination clinics. Residents ages 75 and older and those ages 65 and older who work in education and child care are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine under county-level qualifications, the WCHC vaccine appointment scheduling webpage said.
The press release said vaccinations at its clinics will be free. Vaccinations are open to undocumented residents as immigration status is not listed as eligibility criteria in vaccination distribution tier guidelines, according to a “COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution FAQ” document from Neeley, who said more distribution information will become available online.
However, the Jan. 29 press release said those lining up at the WCHC sites will need to show proof of eligibility and residency in west Sonoma County — this means a home or work address in west county or a letter of verification from residents with medical providers besides WCHC, and that people who cannot verify eligibility may be turned away.
According to Neeley, all community vaccination clinics have bilingual and bicultural staff who can speak Spanish and the sites are accessible for people with physical disabilities.
According to the WCHC vaccine appointment scheduling webpage, the health center will find out how many vaccines will be available from the county mid-week to update appointment availability for the next week each Wednesday by 8 p.m.
The number of vaccines the county gives out each week will determine the hours of operation and number of appointments offered per day at Guerneville Elementary and Analy High, but “dedicated WCHC staff, volunteers and community partners, we plan to open our community vaccination sites with a goal to optimize our resources to deliver the maximum rate of vaccinations per day/hour possible,” the press release said.
The FAQ document provided to Sonoma west by Neeley said WCHC would have a daily waiting list when vaccines are available and that patients receive a link at their first vaccination appointment to register for their second dose.
The use of the two schools as clinics comes from a joint effort between WCHC and the Sonoma County Department of Health Services, 5th District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins and the Sonoma County Office of Education, “and other community leaders,” the press release said.
Anyone interested in donating to aid these efforts can do so online at https://www.wchealth.org/help/donations/ or mail checks to West County Health Centers, PO Box 1449, Guerneville, CA 95446.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.