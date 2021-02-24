I wanted to acknowledge Black History Month in this space, but then I realized there isn’t much Black history in western Sonoma County, at least that I know about. The one person who came to mind was the late Eugene Jones who was the first Black soloist for the San Francisco Opera.
He also led church choirs, the Oakland Symphony Chorus and was founder and director of the Berkeley Community Chorus and Orchestra, a wonderful non-auditioned group in which everyday amateur musicians played and sang Bach, Beethoven and Brahms, and the like. Participants in the BCCO remember it as a bright, shining place in their lives.
In Sonoma County, Gene was on the faculty of the Cazadero Music Camp for many years. One Sunday afternoon maybe 30 years ago, he led a hymn sing at the Guerneville Community Church and tried to get us white folks to come down on the second beat so the hymn would sound more like we really meant it. I don’t think we ever got it right.
I’d asked Gene to come on a Sunday evening, but he said it had to be afternoon because he didn’t feel safe driving back to Oakland at night. “Strange things happen to a guy like me in a car all by himself,” he said.
That’s not much Black history, is it? There must be more, and I would be glad to know about it.
Next, I took a little inventory of myself and remembered an evening at a church service when I sat next to Linda Brown, who, as a little girl, would not walk the two miles to an all-Black school when there was a school just a block from her home. This led to Brown v. the Board of Education, the Supreme Court Case that ended racial segregation in the nation’s schools.
I also marched a few miles in Alabama with Dr. King, and I’m a dues-paying member of the NAACP. And I’ve hung out with jazz musicians at times where Black people were well represented, and I enjoyed it a lot. But, without consciously deciding one way or the other about it, I have never lived in a racially integrated neighborhood.
I grew up in a mostly white little town, went to Cal which was almost totally white in those days and joined a fraternity that was completely white, though I was proud to learn later that it had no exclusivity clauses for membership like many of the Greek letter houses did.
In fact, years later, when the national convention of good old Delta Upsilon was held somewhere in the South, the chapter at Brown University was told it could not bring Brother White, its one Black member. The brothers of the Brown chapter boycotted the meeting, which I feel good about. Brother White became Dr. White, neurosurgeon, who, wouldn’t you know, was eventually elected President of the national DU organization. “The highest praise beneath the sun / Is sung to Delta Upsilon.” Put your hands over your hearts, please.
It was kind of a revelation to realize that every neighborhood I’ve lived in, every school I attended, every church I’ve served, were all but totally white. Yes, just about every minute of my life has been lived among white people. I wonder how many of us in western Sonoma County could say the same thing. A good many, I would think.
Maybe that’s our Black History Month story. We have hardly any Black history here and a good many of us have next to no Black history in our lives. Chances are, most of us didn’t consciously plan it this way, it just happened.
My hunch is this will be changing before long, and I believe the change will enrich us and enliven us all.
