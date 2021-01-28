I get a kick out of the report in last week’s Sonoma West Times & News telling us that, because of the COVID pandemic, Sonoma County along with other counties have received waivers allowing them to skip the mandatory counting of the homeless this year. Why would that amuse me, you might ask. Let me tell you why.
It’s because we’ve been counting the homeless every other year for decades around here, not just since 2015, as the article had it, and, in all that time and related expense, I have noticed no improvement to the lives of the homeless as a result of them being counted.
Furthermore, the count is almost certainly way off. Significant numbers of the homeless don’t want to be counted and make sure they are not added to the number. Besides that, even if they don’t mind being counted, a good many homeless just can’t be tracked down in the nooks and crannies of the wooded hills and canyons in these parts. If half the homeless are counted in any given year, I would be surprised.
I participated in several of the first homeless counts. We set up shop in the Guerneville Vets’ Hall, got donations of food and clothing and blankets and sleeping bags to give to those who came in. We also offered them free showers, shaves and haircuts. This earned us a less than steady stream of homeless who showed up to be counted and take advantage of what was offered.
Realizing many of our homeless ones did not come in to be counted, we sent people into the countryside to try to count the rest. As I recall, the total number we counted from the Vets’ Hall and elsewhere was often fewer than the number of homeless one could see by driving through town and out along our highways and byways on any given day. Still, for some reason, the federal government, acting on laws and directives established by a number of past Congresses and administrations led by both political parties, has mandated that we count the homeless every other year.
It takes a lot of forms and tabulations and highly paid administrators and less highly paid clerks to get the homeless counted and totaled up. The actual counting is done by volunteers. At least it was when I was in on the effort. The upshot of it all was that every one of the homeless we counted was still homeless after the count. It’s stuff like this that gives government a bad name.
One worthy thing did happen though: My wife and I got to know some homeless people. We heard one story after another of bad luck, unexpected hardship, family break up, serious illness, and on and on. The stories tended to blend into one big story under the heading of “There but for the grace of God go I.”
Clearly, a good many of those we counted at the Vets’ Hall were intelligent, caring people. One young woman rode into town on a rickety bicycle with her small daughter in the basket on the handlebars. Not entirely safe, for sure, but she wanted to get what she could to keep her daughter warm and protected. And yes, there were others who would have been really hard to help even if it had been our purpose to help them rather than count them. It’s a complicated matter for sure.
I know a woman who seeks out the homeless who live by the creeks near her home. She gives them what necessities she can gather, but the main thing she does is talk with them. She spends hours listening to the sad stories, the relentless fears, the shaky hopes for a better life. She wishes them well and promises to come back another time. I think this woman may be doing more for the homeless than years and years of counting them have managed to accomplish. I hope I’m wrong about that, but I doubt it.
