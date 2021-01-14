OK, I’ll admit it. I’m an elitist. As the COVID pandemic deepens and spreads throughout the nation, I am stunned by people’s ongoing denial, irresponsible behavior and yes, just plain stupidity. I am thankful I live in Sonoma County where most people take wearing masks and maintaining social distance seriously.
How disturbing, even frightening, it would be to walk into a Walmart or Costco in Rapid City, South Dakota, and find people crowded together and not wearing masks. I mention Rapid City because, even as COVID patients were being flown to hospitals out of state because there were no more available hospital beds in the city, people crowded into city council meetings, most insisting that the dangers of the virus were overblown and that mask requirements were a violation of their civil liberties. The same is happening in communities across America — social distancing and the wearing of masks denigrated as a sign of weakness and a threat to freedom. All this while over 3,000 of our fellow citizens are dying each day from the pandemic.
I understand that the president and his political lap dogs, both locally and nationally, have provided no leadership, but does that explain why millions of people in this country seem willing, even eager, to put themselves, their families and their communities at risk in order to make bogus, selfish and completely ignorant points about personal freedom and liberty? As friends and neighbors get sick and die, as hospitals and mortuaries fill to overflowing, why do people choose not to believe what their eyes tell them? My conclusion … they are selfish, irresponsible and stupid! “All that matters is me and my rights! If others get sick and die, particularly the elderly and the poor, not my problem.”
In 1986 we watched in stunned horror as the space shuttle, Challenger, exploded soon after takeoff. Shock and horror returned on 9/11 as we watched airliners crash into the Twin Towers and Pentagon. These moments of tragedy brought us together in a shared outpouring of grief over the deaths of people we didn’t know. Says one author, “We didn’t have to know them to shoulder the pain of their families and grieve their loss. It was visceral. We recognized our common humanity.”
As I write this column in January 2021, over 350,000 of our fellow citizens have died from COVID-19. This is an unprecedented national tragedy. Thousands of families are grieving the loss of loved ones, not to mention the loss of jobs and income, even the loss of homes. But where is the grief? Where is national mourning for each precious life lost? Clearly President Trump couldn’t care less, but what about the rest of us? What are we becoming? It is as if we are suffering under a national illusion that some Americans deserve safety and health more than others, and the suffering and death of those others really is not my problem. But in the process, how much of our individual and collective humanity is being lost?
What to do? Says one ethicist, “We need to see through the eyes of people who are suffering the most within this country. Even if we have not been touched by the trauma, we are humanized when we acknowledge and value and grieve the lives of others.”
This is a time for a serious reaffirmation of our collective humanity and of the interconnectedness without which we cannot long survive. These days require nothing less than a fierce compassion on the part of each of us. Perhaps new leadership, a new political climate and a renewed sense of empathy and caring will make a difference. I hope so. For, unless there is peace and joy and health and hope for you, there can be no peace and joy and health and hope for me.
