May 1921
Never before in the history of Analy has an athletic team of Analy worked its way to the championship of the North Coast Section of the C.I.F. Here is how the 1921 baseball team did it: At the first meeting of the baseball club, held in February, Alfred Collins was elected captain and Ted Woolsey manager. Hard practice was the menu for the next few weeks, and then the boys were ready for the pennant race.
Healdsburg was our first opponent in the race for Sonoma County championship and we walked away to an easy 8-2 victory. The next game was with Petaluma, in which we shut them out, to the tune of 6-0. Santa Rosa, our old rival, was our next victim. Before a crowd of a thousand, our team went through one of the hardest games of the season, but when the ninth inning was over the blue and white shown above the orange and black. We won 11-9. We beat Sonoma 4-2, and with this victory went the county honors. Our team traveled to Tamalpais, the winner of Marin and Napa Counties. Our team entered this game with the same “never say die” spirit as they had shown in all their other games, and consequently, they came out on the long end of a 7-3 score.
Ukiah, Champion of Mendocino, Humboldt and Lake counties, traveled down to Analy expecting to go back winners but were sadly disappointed. The score was 5-1.
Next, came the final game of the North Coast Section with Alameda. The game was played at Analy before a crowd of fifteen hundred fans, and the Analy boys pruned their colors to the true blue, handling Alameda in a 7-6 defeat. That victory made us champions and gave us the right to play for the Northern California championship. Our boys traveled to Chico for this game and played the greatest game ever played by an Analy ball team. In this game, the Analy boys went down to defeat for the first and only time of the season. Chico won the Northern Championship by a close score of 1-0.
The following fellows are responsible for our successes: Coach, William Baker; Assistant coach, Melrowe Martin (Principal); manager, Theodore Woolsey; pitcher and captain, Alfred Collins; catcher, Ansil Buletti; first base, Tom Worth; second base, George Winkler; third base, Fred Janssen; shortstop, Fred Busher; center field, Carl Williamson; left field, Hubert McCormick; right field, Rollo Winkler; substitute pitcher, Lawrence Proctor; Asa Sullivan and William Talbot, utility.
May 1946
Lone Pine, famed landmark, cut down by county crew
The old Monarch of the Gold Ridge and Blucher Valley districts, the Lone Pine, swayed in the air and crashed to the ground on May 27. The old tree had towered far above the surrounding landscape before the memory of the earliest settler in the area and had been used as a landmark and guidepost by the pioneers. It was situated directly in the center of the road a short distance from the Gold Ridge schoolhouse. The reason for the removal of the Lone Pine was that it was a traffic hazard and rotted at the base. Fear had been expressed of the big pine’s falling across the road in a storm and injuring someone. The big tree was a lady right up to the last, falling with the minimum of trouble to the falling crew.
May 1971
Sam’s Place to change its name
Changing the image of a tavern that has been a thorn in the side of local police for several years, and is the first goal of Ken Cohan and Ernie Harris, new proprietors of Sam’s Place. As a first step, the combination tavern and restaurant will open June 1 under the name of Uncle Sam’s. Sam’s Place began operation around 1962 and had numerous ownership changes. Its troubled history of police being called for rough crowds and brawls, being cited for selling liquor to a minor and suspended license was reason enough for a change of image. Uncle Sam’s remained open until 1975 when building and safety requirements from the city exceeded the owner's cash flow.
May 2021- West County Museum happenings
Come on down!
April 17 will be a day to remember as a movement back to normal even though this normal is very different. The opening of the museum in April brings back many happy visitors and memories shared. We hope that you will visit our Museum soon where you will feel we are providing the best protections, guided by the Sonoma County Health Center.
On the subject of suffrage, the right to vote, you may have also heard that the subject of voting rights in current national news. Now it’s not just women fighting for their right to vote. Voter rights of American citizens with new voting restrictions that include eliminating voting by mail, cuts to early voting and strict voter ID requirements, to rolling back strong reforms. We hope that you will actively participate in fighting any suppression of voter's rights.
Visitors enjoyed the Suffrage Exhibit and the permanent Sebastopol History Exhibit. Some of our docents have long history in Sebastopol, going to school at local elementary schools and at Analy High School. Many of our visitors enjoyed talking about their experiences and remembrances in our west county with the docents. It’s like going home! Come on down.
