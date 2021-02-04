February 1921
New chime clock rings out the hour
The First National Bank has installed a clock that performs the duty of a town clock. It is located on the corner of the bank building and can be seen from four different directions. The chimes duplicate the tone and music of the famous Westminster timepiece, of England. The clock is a large one and can easily be seen a full block away. At night it is illuminated by electric lights. It is regulated from the interior of the bank by a master clock which automatically shuts the chimes off at night and turns them on again early in the morning, the clock, however, goes on forever. The clock is an everlasting advertisement for the bank and bank President Monroe says his institution will be known as “the bank with the chimes.”
February 1946
Two new stores open here
Larry Wellisch and his wife, Lesley, are opening their record shop officially today. Under the name of the Melody Record Shop, they are occupying a portion of the store of O’Leary and Gluyas at 149 North Main St. The second retail store to open this week will be Tomei’s on Santa Rosa Ave. Tomei’s will handle a large line of household wares and appliances as well as sporting goods of all types.
February 1971
Freddie Fast Gas finds home
For the past few months Freddie Fast Gas, a Douglas Oil company, has been through the wringer here in Sebastopol. Their plans to put a self-serve gas station at 1080 Gravenstein Hwy South have run into many hurdles which have now been resolved. Their original application to the City Planning Dept, laid out the vision of a red and white building with back-lights of high illumination and included a 17’ tall freckle-faced boy holding a 6’ sign advertising gas prices. The building design did not comply with the City’s plans, plus a 120’ of frontage is required and it forbids self-service or coin-operated stations in the city limits. Douglas Oil Company had its work cut out. While the property was just outside the city limits, they would also be required to hook up to city water and be annexed into the city and thus subject to City ordinances. The Douglas Oil Company’s final permit application resolved all of the City and County requirements and the building began. (this is the same site of today's Sebastopol Fast Gas.)
February 2021 — West County Museum happenings
Your West County Museum is pleased to announce that our collection of 67 audio recordings, better known as oral histories, are now online and can be heard in all their spender. Here are the links: www.archive.org and www.californiarevealed.org. Many topics are discussed including the P&SR Railroad, local agriculture, businesses come and gone, 1906 earthquake, schools, and Burbank Experiment Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.