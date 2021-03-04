The following snippets of history were prepared by volunteers at the Western Sonoma County Historical Society. For more information about local history, go to the WSCHS website at wschs.org, or email comments or questions about this History Corner to Mary Dodgion at wschs.historycorner@gmail.com.
March 1921
How any girl can have pretty eyes
No girl or woman is petty if her eyes are red, strained or have dark rings. Simple witch hazel, camphor, hydrastics, etc., as mixed in Lavoptik eyewash, will brighten the eyes and a week’s use will surprise you with its quick results. Regular use of Lavoptik keeps the eyes healthy, sparkling and, vivacious. Dainty aluminum eye cup FREE. THOS. R. WORTH, Druggist. Believe it or not, this product is still on the market.
March 1946
City council contracts for 170 machines
The final step of signing the contract for parking meters in Sebastopol was signed by the Council on a six-month trial basis. The meters will be installed on Main Street between the post office and the Safeway store, on Bodega and Santa Rosa avenue for one block in each direction and, on Burnett Street on the north side between Main and Petaluma Ave. They are being installed in an order to improve parking control and provide better access to local shopping. The meters will pay for themselves, their maintenance and, the hiring of an officer to patrol for violations being paid out of the parking fee receipts. The meters differ from those in use in Santa Rosa and other towns. These meters will be fully automatic with no handle to turn after depositing the coin, and also in recording how long overtime the violation has been.
March 1971
Taxpayers meet to form a chapter here
Approximately 70 residents of Sebastopol and the surrounding area attended an organizational meeting to form a fifth district chapter of the Sonoma County Irate Taxpayers Association at the Blue Spruce Mobile Home Lodge, last evening. It announced that the chapter is being organized to facilitate the proper handling of assessments and appeals for the year. Robert Theiller, fifth district supervisor, spoke expressing his interest and support. Others in attendance were Ernest F. Glover, Geoffrey J. Burhge, Lloyd M. Allen, O. Walter Walton, James Wong, Hugh L. Wolsey, and Lawrence H. Radtke. Other chapters of the association are located at Cloverdale, Cotati, Petaluma, Healdsburg, Glen Ellen and, Kenwood.
March 2021 – West County Museum happenings
The Museum took part in the California Cultural Collections Protection Survey which asked questions about our archives quantity and quality, how and where they are stored, and if they are protected from disasters which could damage or ruin them. While the questions were easily answered, they brought to the forefront our need for a better disaster plan, environmental controls, and preservation tactics. Our director, Donna Pittman, is working on development of a written master emergency plan.
We are feeling hopeful that our Suffrage Exhibit will be open very soon, as long as we all stick to the COVID guidelines. Instead of having a Grand Opening, we will have a Grand Closing that will last a few weeks giving some time for visitors to take a long last/first look. Keep watching for that news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.