Services for (primarily) seniors
The Sebastopol Inter-Church Food Pantry was organized 38 years ago to benefit individuals and families residing in and near Sebastopol. We are supported by churches, service clubs, organizations and individuals. Because we are an all-volunteer organization, approximately 96% of contributions go to purchase food for those in need.
Despite the pandemic, we have been continuously open thanks to the services of our mostly senior volunteers. We provided food to serve 5,000 people during 2020.
We want to get the word out to folks residing in Sebastopol and surrounding areas, including Graton, Forestville, Freestone, Bodega and Bodega Bay who may need help that we are ready to serve them.
In order to pick up food, please phone ahead at 707-823-2483 during open hours on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The Pantry is located next to St Stephen's Episcopal Church at 500 Robinson Road, Sebastopol.
Karen Bohn
Pantry Volunteer
Sebastopol
