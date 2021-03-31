Annual clash of rivals could be final game in long history
The best high school football rivalry in Sonoma County will be renewed this Friday, April 2 in what could be the final meeting between teams.
The El Molino Lions and Analy Tigers will take the field in the 56th annual Golden Apple Bowl on the Lions’ home turf in Forestville, with JV and varsity kickoff times set for 4:30 and 7 p.m.
With the season delayed six months due to the pandemic and school consolidation looming on the horizon, the game takes on added significance and figures to conjure up its share of emotion and nostalgia on both sides.
“I know we’re all looking forward to it,” El Mo head coach Jerod Brown said. “As an El Molino alum, I know the importance of the game and how much it means to the community. I also think this game sort of signifies a semi return to normal.”
The Lions enter the game trailing 31-24 in the overall series after snapping a nine-game losing skid with a 39-24 win over the Tigers when they last met in 2019.
El Molino is 1-1 so far this season, combining a 43-2 win over Healdsburg with a 32-12 loss to Ukiah last week. The Tigers enter the contest with a 1-0 mark, having defeated St. Vincent, 25-20 in their opener on March 26.
The Lions possess one of the top quarterbacks in the North Bay in senior Weston Lewis, a run and pass threat. Senior receiver Jackson Dunkle will be his top pass-catching target. Along with Lewis, senior back DJ Ramalia will handle most of the rushing duties. Defensively, the Lions will rely on leading tacklers Dylan Dekker, Soul Berna and Erik Dimond.
The Tigers are buoyed by the return of veteran head coach and former Analy quarterback Dan Bourdon after a four-year hiatus. Leading the Analy offensive attack are senior quarterback Jake Acosta, senior running back Trenton Vogel and senior receiver Nick Kraemer. Anchoring the Tiger defensive unit are senior linebackers Dylan Pederson, Vogel and Cole Hunter, while Kraemer will lead of the defensive backfield.
