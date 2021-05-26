Lions, Tigers will wrap up season this week
The 2021 high school baseball campaign will come to a close this week, as Analy and El Molino varsity teams play out the string in their respective North Bay League schedules.
Both squads are coming off a pair of losses in NBL action, with El Mo dropping games to Santa Rosa (9-1) and Healdsburg (11-8), while Analy dropped a home and road series with Montgomery (11-10, 3-0).
At press time the Lions (0-13) were preparing to finish the season on May 26 at St. Vincent, while the Tigers (5-10) in a two-game set, beginning on May 26 in Santa Rosa and finishing up at home on May 28 (Senior Day, 4 p.m.).
Tigers fall to Vikings
Analy opened its latest stretch with a barnburner against visiting Montgomery on May 19, digging out of an early 7-3 hole with a five-run explosion in the third inning. The game see-sawed for the next several innings, with both teams scoring one run in the seventh to send it to extra frames knotted at 10-10. The Vikings would finally pull it out with a solo run in the ninth to escape with an 11-10 win.
The teams met again two days later in Santa Rosa, this time engaging in a pitcher’s duel that ended in a 3-0 Viking’s win.
Analy pitchers Luke Dillon (3 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 Ks) and Logan Larsen (3 IP, 5 hits, 1 ER) logged good efforts, while top hitters included Miles Snodgrass (2 for 3), Larsen (1 for 3, 2B), Dillon (1 for 3), Kole Hunter (1 for 3), Raven Hale (1 for 2) and Steele Logsdon (1 for 3, 2B).
Lions drop a pair
The Lions came agonizingly close to their first season win in Friday’s home finale with Healdsburg, stunning the Greyhounds with five runs in the opening frame. The game was knotted at 5-5 when El Mo plated three unanswered runs to grab a brief 8-5 lead in the fifth, but the Hounds would not be denied, pushing across six runs in their final at-bat for an eventual 11-8 victory.
Collecting hits for the Lions were Dylan Dekker (2 for 4, run, 2 RBIs), Wes Lewis (2 for 2, run, RBI), Daniel Martinez (1 for 4, 2B, 2 runs), Jackson Dunkle (1 for 3, 2 runs), Corbin Drake (1 for 2, 2 RBIs) and Alonso Vera (1 for 4, RBI).
The Lions entertained Santa Rosa three days earlier, managing just a solo run inn the first inning en route to a 9-1 Panther’s victory.
Dekker (4 IP, 3 ERs, 5 Ks) took the loss while leading hitters included Dekker (2 for 3, 2B, run), Ian Hocheder (2 for 3, 2B, RBI), Wade Lewis (1 for 3), Dunkle (1 for 2), Vera (1 for 2),
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.