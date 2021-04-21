High school baseball
The North Bay League baseball season is officially underway for Analy and El Molino varsity teams, both opening up with a pair of losses.
The Tigers (2-3, 0-2) dropped a series to Maria Carrillo (9-0, 4-1), while the Lions (0-2) fell in a road and home set with Piner (7-3, 17-9).
At press time Analy was preparing to resume league action on April 21 against visiting Windsor, and will face the Jaguars on the road on Friday, April 23. The Lions will start a home and away set with Santa Rosa on April 21 in Forestville, followed by a road clash with the Panthers on April 23. All games start at 4 p.m.
Tigers fall to Pumas
Analy’s NBL opener at Maria Carrillo did not go as planned, as the Pumas tallied nine runs in the first three innings en route to a 9-0, five-inning victory.
Tiger’s pitcher Austin Welsh (5 IP, 9 hits, 6 ERs, 3 BBs, K) took the loss, while leading Analy hitters were Miles Snodgrass (1 for 3, 2B), Luke Dillon (1 for 3) and Cade Martignoli (1 for 3).
The teams met again two days later, but the Pumas would again take an early 4-0 lead and coast to a 4-1 victory. Dillon (6 IP, 5 hits, 2 ERs, 5 Ks) pitched well in defeat, while Martignoli (3 for 4, 2Bs, RBI), Dillon (1 for 3), Logan Larsen (1 for 3) and Steele Logsdon (1 for 3) were the top hitters.
Lions swept by Prospectors
El Mo was at a distinct disadvantage when it traveled to Piner for the NBL Redwood Division opener on April 14, a game that also served as the season opener for the Lions. The Prospectors broke it open with a five run uprising in the fateful third inning, powering to an eventual, 7-3 win.
The Lions played host to Piner two days later, but could not make a six-run first-inning lead stand up as the Prospectors tallied eight runs in the sixth en route to a 17-9 victory.
No stats were reported for either game.
