The spring soccer season is off to a competitive start for both Analy and El Molino boy’s teams, kicking off a belated but welcome spring campaign.
Thirty-year coaching veteran Peter Meechan is back to lead the Tigers, and happy to salvage a season after months of waiting.
“It is great to be out on the pitch again,” Meechan said. “The boys are having fun and we hope to improve as the season goes on.”
In a year altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Bay League will not crown a champion or feature any type of postseason play, taking the edge off what is normally a hotly contested race.
“Everyone is just glad to be out,” Meechan noted. “Taking a league champion and playoffs out of the equation makes it much more low-key.”
The Tigers are fielding a strong side this spring with a roster that includes 12 returning veterans and nine first-year varsity players.
Returning to lead the team are: Brennan Blondin, Hunter Cassatt, Ethan Dierke, Josh Drake, Beau English, Jake Fitch, Angel Gonzalez, Zack Klienfeld, Ethan Logan, Sebastian Meechan, Ben Neargarder and Armando Parra.
Players in their first varsity season include: Jack Cheshier Fraenkle, Arthur Dos Santos, Zack Gabriel, Charles Kealey, Owen McCully, Elliott Meechan, Alex Rodriquez, Gavin Walsh and Keidan White.
At the time of this writing, Analy had logged matches against Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, playing the Panthers to a 2-2 tie while defeating the Greyhounds, 5-1.
“We started out well against Santa Rosa and let it slip away at the
end, they scored both their goals in the last 15 minutes,” Meechan said. “Against Healdsburg we played well from start to finish.”
Blondin scored a hat-trick with three goals against the Hounds.
Lions in final campaign
El Molino is in what is likely its final season representing the school, and the Lions would like to close out the year on a strong note.
“We’re in what seems to be our final season as consolidation looms,” veteran coach Dave Rosales said. “Our team is made up of multi-sport athletes, and with all sports competing at one time, it has made things a bit difficult on teams and players. But we’re just super happy that the boys have the opportunity to be on the pitch.”
The Lion’s 2021 roster features a good mix of nine varsity returnees and a solid group of first-year players.
Returning to lead the team this season are seniors Jacob Cibrian (captain), Jesse Gonzales, Jackson Dunkle, Wilder Bell-Bross, Jasper Schroeder and goalie Brandon Perez. Other returning players are Kazuki Hilberg, Luke Grassel and Toby Kornfien. New to the team are freshmen mid-fielder/defender Walter Gilbraith and strikers Aiden Halstead and Wade Lewis.
