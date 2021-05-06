Veteran softball pitcher signs with Lindsey Wilson College
The true measure of an elite high school sports program lies in its ability to get athletes ready to play at the next level.
Under veteran coach Nick Houtz, the Analy softball program has done just that, with an almost yearly procession of athletes moving on to the college ranks.
Senior pitcher Olivia Franceschi is the latest success story, recently signing a letter of intent to attend Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky on a full athletic scholarship.
A four-year varsity player, Franceschi has been outstanding both on the mound and at the plate for the Tigers, helping them to a league title and yearly trips to the North Coast Section playoffs. This season, the hard-throwing right-hander has compiled a 5-3 record with an earned run average of 1.83 and 60 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched, while leading the team with a gaudy .556 batting average.
In college, Franceschi will major in communications with plans to attend a fire academy and pursue a career as a firefighter after graduation.
