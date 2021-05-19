The spring high school softball season is entering the final stretch this week, as Analy and El Molino varsity teams prepare for what is hoped will be a strong finish.
The Tigers (7-7, 4-6) are coming off a clean sweep over Montgomery in a two-game series, notching wins by scores of 6-4 and 2-1. Analy will resume league play on May 18 (after press time) against visiting Maria Carrillo and venture north to take on Windsor this Thursday, May 20. The Tigers will visit Cardinal Newman next Tuesday, May 25. All games start at 4 p.m.
Analy played some of its best ball of the season in a road and home set with Montgomery, beginning with a May 11 tilt on the Viking’s home field.
The Tigers struck first with a two-run uprising in the opening frame, but the Vikings pushed across four in the bottom of the inning to grab a 4-2 lead. Freshman pitcher Mary Franceschi (7 IP, 9 hits, 4 ERs, K) was nearly flawless the rest of the way, allowing her team to chip away at the deficit. Analy scored a solo run in the third and two more in the fourth for the lead, then added a sixth-inning insurance tally en route to a 6-4 win.
Swinging hot bats for the Tigers were Catlin Caughie (2 for 4, 2B, run), Elena Salgado (2 for 3, 2 runs), Malley Dyck (2 for 4), Analaya O’Campo (1 for 4, 2 runs), Jordyn Schrag (1 for 3, 2 RBIs), Elliot Gorath (1 for 4, 2 RBI) and Kylee Bauman (1 for 4, run).
The teams squared off for the series finale in Sebastopol two days later, sending senior ace Olivia Franceschi (7 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 9 Ks) to the hill in what would amount to a masterful pitching performance. The Tigers broke a 1-1 tie with a solo run in the fourth to give Franceschi all she’d need to close out an eventual 2-1 victory.
Collecting hits for Analy were Gorath (1 for 2, 2B, RBI), Cheyenne Reaney (1 for 3, RBI), Dyck (1 for 1, run), O’Campo (1 for 3, run) and Caughie (1 for 3).
Lions gain split
The Lions played host to winless Elsie Allen on May 11, setting the tone with five runs in the first inning, before busting it wide open with six in the third and one in the fourth on their way to a 13-0, five-inning romp.
Pitcher Peyton Hamner (5 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 9 Ks) picked up the win, while top hitters were Katelynn Tourady (2 for 3, 2 2Bs, run, 3 RBIs), Natallie Ochoa (2 for 2, run, 3 RBIs), Madi Hodgdon (1 for 2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Kendall Gellett (1 for 1, 2 RBIs), Erica Tourady (1 for 3, run), Chloe Delaney (1 for 2, 3 runs), Savanna Conwell (1 for 1) and Hamner (1 for 1, 3 runs).
El Mo entertained visiting Piner on May 13, spotting the Prospectors four runs in the fateful first inning. The Lions fought an uphill battle in the final six frames but would eventually fall, 5-2.
Starter Katelynn Tourady (7 IP, 9 hits, 5 ERs, 8 Ks) took the loss, while leading hitters included Taylor Carter (2 for 2, 2 RBIs), Hodgdon (1 for 3) and Erica Tourady (1 for 3, run).
The Lions (2-6, 2-5) will visit Piner on May 18 (4 p.m.) and travel to St. Vincent on Thursday, May 20 (4 p.m.). El Mo will host St. Vincent next Tuesday, May 25 (4 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.