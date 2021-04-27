The high school volleyball season is underway this month, and like many other local teams, the Analy Tigers are grateful to be back on the court after months of delay and uncertainty.
The Tigers have hit the ground running this month for what amounts to a short spring campaign, but there are no complaints out of the Sebastopol camp.
“It’s been a whirlwind of a season,” veteran Analy coach Holly Folendorf reported. “We found out about having a season 10 days before it was to start and it’s been constantly evolving. It’s been really worth it though, seeing the enjoyment that the kids have playing and being in the gym with teammates. We’re grateful for each day we get to come back,” she added.
The Tigers are fielding a varsity roster that includes 10 returning players; seniors Juliette Price, Gea Foggetti, Ella Agathen and Hannah Gest. Returning juniors are Avery Tollini, Karmen Turner, Marquesa Weigel, Autumn Lewis and Sydney Mellom. Ari Wood is the lone returning sophomore. Varsity newcomers include senior Ximena Moreno, junior Rowan Pratt, sophomores Piper Holmes and Remy Allen and freshman Haven Serpa.
Analy has played four matches so far, with the season nearing the halfway point this week.
At press time Analy was off to a 2-2 record, beginning with a pair of four-set losses to Windsor; 12-25, 23-25, 26-24, 17-25 and 17-25, 23-25, 25-22, 18-25.
Leading the way for Analy were senior hitters Juliette Price (12 kills in both matches) and Gea Foggetti (8 and 11 kills). Also turning in strong efforts were Avery Tollini (27 digs, 42 digs), Karmen Turner (13 digs, 20 digs) and Marquesa Weigel (16 digs, 19 digs).
The Tigers logged their first wins of the campaign last week against Rancho Cotate in home and away matches; 25-21, 25-21, 10-25, 21-25, 15-11 and 25-8, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16.
Avery Tollini (34 digs, 27 digs) turned in strong defensive efforts in both matches with Rancho. Other top performances came from Karmen Turner (19 digs, 12 digs), and Ari Wood (18 digs, 10 digs).
In the second match against Rancho top offensive players were Turner (12 kills), Gea Foggetti (7 kills, 15 kills) and Autumn Lewis (12 kills).
The Tigers will be back in action this week in road and home matches against Cardinal Newman, starting with a Wednesday, April 28 road visit, followed by a home date against the Cardinals on Friday, April 30. Both varsity matches start at 6 p.m.
