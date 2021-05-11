The high school track season is here for local teams, starting an abbreviated 2021 season this month.
Analy and El Molino squads have already competed in meets against North Bay League competition, with some outstanding performances on both teams.
Below are results for both teams from recent competition.
Analy at Rancho Cotate (April 28)
Varsity Boys (Analy results only)
1,600 meters
1. Ben Neargarder (A) 5:00.9
3. Adiea (A) 5:09.4
4. David Little (A) 5:16.0
400 meters
1. Ethan Dierke (A) 56.8
2. Owen Foley (A) 59.2
3. Dylan Arendt (A) 59.8
4. Eddie Borba (A) 60.1
100 meters
2. George Santos (A) 11.1
9. Hudson Fraser (A) 13.2
800 meters
1. Ben Neargarder (A) 2:22.3
2. Aiden Finegan (A) 2:25.7
3. David Little (A) 2:29.3
300 Intermediate Hurdles
1. Ethan Dierke (A) 46.6
2. Luka Miloglov (A) 50.5
3. Eddie Borba (A) 59.4
200 meters
1. George Santos (A) 24.2
3. Dylan Arendt (A) 27.3
4. Hudson Frasier (A) 28.2
1,600 Meter Relay
1. Analy, 4:12.6
Discus
1. Hudson Fraser (A) 111’0
Shot Put
1. Hudson Fraser (A) 34’ 8”
Triple Jump
1. Ethan Dierke (A) 37’ 10”
Long Jump
2. Ethan Dierke (A) 18’ 2”
4. Qwen Foley (A) 17’ 10”
6. Luka Miloglov (A)15’ 5”
High Jump
2. Luka Miloglov (A) 5’ 2”
3. Owen Foley (A) 5’ 2”
Varsity Girls
1,600 meters
1. Carolina Dawson (A) 5:38.6
2. Rosie Harris (A) 6:01.5
3. Emma McNatt (A) 6:09.2
400 meters
1. Isabella Yoba (A) 69.1
2. Tatianna Avila (A) 70.2
2. Tara Adhikari (A) 72.4
4. Jasmin Batista (A) 78.2
100 meters
3. Elana King (A) 13.3
4. Lexie Andrews (A) 13.4
5. Damali Fotura (A) 13.9
800 meters
1. Carolina Dawson (A) 2:24.9
300 Intermediate Hurdles
2. Emma McNutt (A) 56.9
3. Jasmine Baptista (A) 65.1
200 meters
2. Elane Kig (A) 27.1
3. Denali Ferrara (A) 29.6
5. Tara Adhiken (A) 31.5
6. Isabelle Yob (A) 31.6
7. Lexie Andrews (A) 32.2
3, 200 meters
1. Rosie Harris (A) 13:18.3
1,600 Meter Relay
1. Analy, 4:30.6
High Jump
2. Tatiam Arik (A) 4’ 8”
Triple Jump
1. Denali Ferrera (A) 32’ 3”
Long Jump
1. Denali Ferrera (A) 15’ 3”
Shot Put
3. Olivia Williams (A) 22’ 1”
Discus
3. Olivia Williams (A) 54’3”
El Molino at Montgomery (May 5)
Varsity boys (El Molino results only)
4 x100 Meter Relay
1. El Molino, 47.3
1,600 Meters
2. Joseph Spediacci (EM) 5:05.2
4. Kazuki Hilberg (EM) 5:06.1
7. Wyatt Zbinden (EM) 5:17.7
9. Ted Broome (EM) 5:24.8
11. Brent Kellar (EM) 5:39.0
110 Meter High Hurdles
2.Dustin Spelman (EM) 19.6
400 Meters
1.Soul Berna (EM) 52.6
3. Eli Begley (EM) 57.2
4. Ladarrian Gambol (EM) 61.6
100 Meters
1.Jacob Cibrian (EM) 10.9
3. EM, 11.8
800 Meters
4. Ladarrian Gambol (EM) 2:25.5
5. Ted Broome (EM) 2:26.8
300 Hurdles
1. Dustin Spelman (EM) 46.6
200 Meters
1. Jacob Cibrian (EM) 23.3
4. DJ Ramalia (EM) 25.9
3,200 Meters
1.Kazuki Hilberg (EM) 11:26.9
2. Joseph Spediacci (EM) 11:44.5
3. Wyatt Zbinden (EM) 12:14.0
7. Brent Kellar (EM) 12:44.0
4 x 400 Meter Relay
2.El Molino, 3:51.9
Long Jump
1.Soul Berna (EM) 20’ 3” (NBL leader)
2. Jacob Cibrian (EM) 19’ 2.5”
8. Wyatt Zbinden (EM) 14’ 4”
Triple Jump
1. Soul Berna (EM) 41’ 8” (prep best)
4. Eli Begley (EM) 34’ 0”
Shot Put
4.DJ Ramalia (EM) 30’ 6”
5. Luke Grassl (EM) 28’ 6.25”
Discus
4.Luke Grassl (EM) 91’ 3”
5. DJ Ramalia (EM) 91’ 11”
6. Dustin Spelman (EM) 90’ 10”
8. Hunter Brown (EM) 72’ 0”
9. Brent Kellar (EM) 49’ 7”
High Jump
Nathan Fifer MHS 5-8
2. EL Molino, 4’ 10”
Varsity Girls
4 x 100 Meter Relay
1.El Molino, 53.7
1,600 Meters
2. SiennaFassett (EM) 6:17.9
100 Meter High Hurdles
1.Audrey Serrano (EM) 17.9
3. Abigail Drury (EM) 19.7
4. Karis Morasch (EM) NT
400 Meters
1. Jeanne Broome (EM) 67.8
100 Meters
1. Santia DePaola (EM) 13.8
2. Ellie Roan (EM) 13.8
800 Meters
1. Jeanne Broome (EM) 2:39.1
300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles
1.Audrey Serrano (EM) 52.1
3. Karis Morasch (EM) 55.8
200 Meters
2.Kathy Fuentes (EM) 29.7
3. Celeste Barragan (EM) 30.6
4. Talia Husary (EM) 30.7
6. Abigail Drury (EM) 31.3
3,200 Meters
1. Sienna Fassett (EM) 14:06.5
1,600 Meter Relay
1. El Molino, 4:36.7
High Jump
2.Maisie Boland (EM) 4’ 4”
3. Isabel Deniz (EM) 4’ 4”
Long Jump
2.Isabel Deniz (EM) 13’ 4”
3. Maisie Boland (EM) 12’ 1”
4. Kathy Fuentes (EM) 11’ 5.25”
Triple Jump
1.Isabel Deniz (EM) 29’ 6.5”
2. Karis Morasch (EM) 28’ 8.5”
Shot Put
1.Ellie Roan (EM) 34’ 10.5” (prep best)
2. Jeanne Broome (EM) 29’ 0.5”
3. Talia Husary (EM) 27’ 1”
Discus
1. Ellie Roan (EM) 110’ 10” (prep best)
2. Talia Husary (EM) 80’ 1”
5. Isabel Deniz (EM) 53’ 2”
6. Sienna Fassett (EM) 46’ 3”
