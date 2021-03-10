Lady Lions should be among top teams in NBL Redwood Division
The El Molino girls soccer team is happy to be back on the field this month, thanks to the recent state ruling allowing outdoor sports – from youth level to adult – the opportunity to play a spring season.
Although an official North Bay League schedule has not yet been finalized, the Lady Lions will be ready to go when the final go-ahead is given.
“We’ve been waiting to hear on the official schedule and when we can start workouts,” El Mo girls coach Emily Farrant reported this week. “I can’t wait to see who we have.”
Should all eligible players return from last year, the Lions could be among the most experienced in the NBL Redwood Division, with five seniors that are in their fourth and final season on the varsity squad.
Returning seniors are; Kiara Garcia Lopez, NBL Offensive Player of the year in 2019, Carma Wilson, Elizabeth Lovera, Haley Glueck and Savannah Hebert.
“Carma has been a core player since her freshman year and Elizabeth is one of our strongest defenders,” Farrant noted. “Haley is a key midfielder and is looking to capitalize on her growth over the last few years and Savannah has also been one of our core players since she was a freshman.”
Returning juniors that will be key to the team’s fortunes are Malea Deis and Siena Montiel. Returning for their second seasons as varsity starters are talented sophomores; Santia Depaola, Ariela Tapia, Julia Schulz, Calila Jones and Rose McCormick.
With the proposal to consolidate West County schools a real possibility in the future, the Lions may have extra incentive to excel on the pitch this season.
“This could be our last year as El Mo, so we’re looking forward to really enjoying ourselves and doing well,” Farrant said.
