Lions club team features 12 athletes of varying skill
The El Molino club mountain bike team is back in action, one of some 15 other high school sports actively engaged in competition this spring.
Led by veteran coach Mike Warren, the Lions kicked off the 2021 season on April 11 at the Good News MTB at Six Sigma winery in Lower Lake.
Represented by 10 student athletes and two coaches, the Forestville contingent made its presence felt with several strong performances.
“Everyone put in a good effort and completed the course with no issues,” Warren reported. “It was the first race for three of our new riders and also the first race since last March for everyone else.”
Leading the way for the Lions was senior Blake Macheras, who negotiated a strong field and rugged course to capture fourth place among varsity riders.
Also turning in a great individual effort was Jasper Bayless, who ran away from the pack to grab first-place honors in the sophomore race category.
El Mo’s Aiden Frayley also logged a standout performance in a second-place finish among freshmen boys.
Other male team members are Nathan Schanz, Lucas Drenth, Ian Parsons, Toby Kornfein, Gus Canterbury and Braden Mather.
In addition, this year’s roster also includes three females eager to compete and looking for a challenge unlike any other. Those include Malea Deis, Asa Bush and Sophia Neeley.
“Having three young ladies racing is the most we’ve had at one time in a number of years,” Warren noted. “I’m super happy about that.”
Unlike past seasons, teams will not be competing for team points this year because of practice schedules that may have been altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lions will compete in three more races in the month ahead, beginning
with a race featuring a time trial format as athletes race against the clock.
“This format allows them to be socially distant,” Warren explained. “Not ideal but it is something. Things are changing, so fingers crossed we can get back to a normal race soon.”
